Why Woody Harrelson Refuses To Star In Another Season Of True Detective

Nic Pizzolatto's "True Detective" debuted on HBO on January 12, 2014, and to this day is arguably the best season of television ever created. Though the following two seasons couldn't live up to the stellar quality of the original, that first season is about as good as TV gets, and nothing — even the excellent "True Detective: Night Country," which was the best season since the first — could ever measure up. As such, fans of that inaugural season have remained understandably curious as to whether we'll ever see stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson reunite for another installment in the adventures of detectives Rustin Cohle and Marty Hart. Alas, while the former seems game, the latter has shut down any possibility of a revisit. Why? Because he likes the first season too much.

We already know that Matthew McConnaughey has one condition to play Rust Cohle again, with the actor telling Variety, "We nailed that first season. But if it's a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I'd do it." Harrelson, meanwhile, evidently agrees that he and his co-star nailed the first season, which is exactly why he doesn't want to touch "True Detective" again.

The actor was being interviewed on the 3rd Hour of Today (via People) when he was asked whether he'd consider returning for a future installment of "True Detective." Unfortunately, despite his co-star remaining open to the possibility, Harrelson is inclined to leave things as they stand. Host Dylan Dreyer told Harrelson that Connaughey had said, "If Woody and I think it's good enough. It wouldn't even be a choice," to which Harrelson replied. "Matthew's so funny, but in fairness, never. Not a chance."