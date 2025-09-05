Matthew McConaughey Has One Condition To Play True Detective's Rust Cohle Again

When the first season of Nic Pizzolatto's "True Detective" debuted on HBO on January 12, 2014, television viewers got swept up in a peculiar, ominous mystery driven by two perfectly paired stars in Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The entire run had a rare stylistic cohesiveness due to every episode being written by Pizzolatto and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and it got its hooks in deep by placing an occult, almost Lovecraftian spin on its serial killer narrative.

By the end of that first season, we'd been treated to a spaced-out acting masterclass by McConaughey, whose Louisiana State Detective Rust Cohle would trail off on bizarre monologues where he made such profound-seeming observations as "time is a flat circle." I could never decide if Cohle was full of it or legitimately plugged into some kind of higher consciousness, but I do know that I loved watching McConaughey savor every last word of Pizzolatto's deliciously overheated dialogue.

So I'm somewhat excited that McConaughey isn't closed off to the idea of revisiting Cohle in another season of "True Detective." But he won't show up unless Pizzolatto (or someone else) presents him a script that recaptures the magnificence of season 1. "We nailed that first season," said McConaughey in an interview with Variety. "But if it's a script like that first one, with that fire and originality, I'd do it."

All McConaughey asks is that Cohle be given a monologue as compelling as what he had 11 years ago.