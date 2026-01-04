Did James Arness Really Make More Money Than John Wayne With Gunsmoke?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon in the gold standard of TV Westerns, "Gunsmoke," James Arness established himself as a household name. But even he paled in comparison to John Wayne, who was not only a bonafide movie star but one of the few screen legends deserving of the label "icon." It will no doubt come as a surprise to fans of the Western genre, then, that Arness claimed to have made considerably more money than the Duke simply by fronting "Gunsmoke" for 20 years.

Legend has it that John Wayne was offered the lead on "Gunsmoke" and turned it down, but this may have been more myth than legend. Long before the modern, so-called golden age of TV, the small screen was seen as a lesser pursuit for actors. As such, it seems unlikely anybody ever thought to ask the Duke if he'd deign to join the project. As co-creator of the original "Gunsmoke" radio show, Norman Macdonnell told TV Guide in 1975, "Wayne was a big movie star and wouldn't have considered TV for a minute."

But Arness, who was cast as Matt Dillon, remembers it differently. The actor claimed Wayne declined the role and put him forward instead. An August 1970 TV Guide article seems to corroborate that story, with Wayne saying, "I always knew 'Gunsmoke' was a good thing. Almost did it m'self. Offered me the world. But I was busy so I gave 'em a young fellow I had under contract named Jim Arness." If this was, in fact, the case, the Duke quite rightly turned down a project that would have robbed him of some of his movie star grandeur. But he also might have been saying no to more money than he'd ever make on the big screen — at least according to Arness.