Was John Wayne Really Offered The Lead Role In Gunsmoke? Here's The Truth

"John Wayne was supposed to star in 'Gunsmoke' but turned it down" is one of those Old Hollywood myths that refuse to die. Even in 2025, half a century since the show's finale, many still believe the Duke was supposed to be the leading man in television's most iconic Western. However, this simply was never the case.

According to Norman Macdonnell, the co-creator of the original "Gunsmoke" radio series who later helped adapt it for television, the mere idea of offering Wayne the lead role would have been a wild pipe dream. As he explained for a 1975 TV Guide feature: "Wayne was a big movie star and wouldn't have considered TV for a minute. It was just a publicity story." This makes perfect sense considering in those days television was rarely, if ever, given the same respect as film.

Writer and director Charles Marquis Warren, who helped kickstart the series during its first two seasons, also threw cold water on the idea that Wayne was offered the lead role: "I never thought for a moment of offering it to Wayne. But to this day even some of the cast go around repeating that story."

