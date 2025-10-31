A Stranger Things Star's Revenge Comedy On Netflix Is A Cult Classic In The Making

Doing "Strangers on a Train" as a comedy instead of a thriller is nothing new, as the fantastic 1987 Danny DeVito film "Throw Momma from the Train" did just that, with DeVito and Billy Crystal trading murder schemes. Of course, it's not the basic premise that feels so deliciously fun; it's the way "Do Revenge" approaches it with a fair bit of camp and just the right amount of self-awareness. Mendes and Hawke also have incredible onscreen chemistry, and their deep friendship (and mutual distrust) is tangible, though Hawke's arc as Eleanor is really something. She starts the movie as an ungainly queer teen, but after Drea gives her a "She's All That"-style makeover, she's pure fashionista with noir film flair and a 1999 color palette. We get to watch her work through being uncomfortable in her new looks and surroundings to become a social climbing chameleon just like Drea, and it's a total blast.

Hawke has shown fans just how great she can be in a retro teen story already, as she almost immediately became a fan favorite when she first debuted in season 3 of "Stranger Things". In "Do Revenge," however, she's really allowed to shine, and it's sure to be a delight for those who already love her as Robin. (Not only that, but "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner also delivers an incredible turn as another popular girl who ends up in Drea and Eleanor's crosshairs, and she steals every single scene she's in.)

"Do Revenge" almost didn't get made with Hawke because of her "Stranger Things" schedule, but thankfully, it all worked out and Netflix released this funny, smart teen comedy that's sure to only grow more popular with time.