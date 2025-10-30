5 Biggest Reveals In The Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer

Following the events of "Stranger Things" season 4, it's understandable that we're going to be reunited with the heroes of Hawkins while they're still licking their wounds from their last encounter with Vecna, which left one of their own in the hospital and the other in the ground. The loss of scene-stealing hero Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) is clearly still felt by his good pal, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), who looks to be switching to full high-school rebel and doesn't care about what others might think of him. Riding to school alone and receiving some stern glances in the hallways while wearing a Hellfire Club tee and a jacket that "The Breakfast Club" character Bender would likely appreciate, it's clear that the group's light-hearted joker isn't laughing anymore, and he may have drifted away from the group as a result.

While we only get a glimpse of the gang all together later in the trailer, I wonder if a rift may have formed, causing Dustin to turn his back on the group, who aren't as upset about Eddie's loss as he is. Luckily, it seems that a few kind words from Steve (Joe Keery) might be enough to mend things, and it couldn't come a moment too soon, as Dustin looks to be sporting a black eye and a busted lip when the two hug it out. Could his defending of Eddie have gotten him in trouble with some Hawkins High School bullies? That might explain why we see him in tears in what will probably be one of the billion times we see the cast get emotional. And you know what? We probably will, too.