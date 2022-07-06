Hopper's Giant Stranger Things Sword Was Previously Swung By Arnold Schwarzenegger

The fourth season of "Stranger Things" might be the best yet, but it is not without inconsistencies. Will's birthday (and character) are both forgotten, Eleven's excellent language skills at Hawkins Lab undermine her character development throughout the show, and there's somehow a massive sword at a Russian prison ... that Hopper wields in an incredible moment to slay a demogorgon and decapitate its head. Is it badass? Yep. But it's also confusing.

Additionally, David Harbour has just revealed that the sword represents a super cool Easter egg — it's the exact prop sword swung by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1982 film "Conan the Barbarian" and its sequel.

I'm all for Easter eggs and cool-looking swords with history. The odds of a sword existing at a Russian prison, however, is a little strange — and poses the question, is "Conan the Barbarian" canon in "Stranger Things?" Is Yuri smuggling more than just peanut butter? What's next, the time travel machine from "Back To The Future?" Why is a sword of that size casually stored away in a Russian prison? Did the Russians anticipate the demogorgon breakout and their inefficiency in killing them? Or do they just enjoy watching the inmates fight for their lives before they become the monster's dinner? The possibilities are endless.