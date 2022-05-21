Stranger Things Star David Harbour Knows How Hopper's Story Ends, And It's 'Quite Beautiful'
When your sci-fi horror series is built around mysterious conspiracies and shocking revelations, it's important to keep a tight ship. That's probably why the Duffer Brothers only share the secrets of "Stranger Things" with trusted cast members ... And occasionally the manufacturers of Monopoly. But there is one secret that even the board-game tie-ins aren't privy to, and it's one of the biggest questions hanging over the demogorgon-infested series: who will actually survive the horrors of the Upside Down?
For fans of "Stranger Things," the answer won't be revealed for quite some time. While the series is set to return in less than a week, with the first half of season 4 arriving on May 27 and the final two episodes premiering on July 1st, this year only grants us the penultimate chapter — and who knows how long the wait will be for season 5. Until then, the answers lie with the Duffers and the lucky few they've divulged their secrets to.
Among them is David Harbour, the man behind the gruff yet secretly lovable police sheriff Jim Hopper — aka the unfortunate soul who had his new gig as an adoptive father to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) interrupted by an involuntary excursion to a Russian prison camp. His story took a rather unexpected turn in "Stranger Things" season 3, which makes the question of his fate an even bigger mystery. Luckily, David Harbour offered a few vague comments that are sure to fuel years of speculation!
Will Hopper survive Hawkins?
While chatting with Variety, Harbour revealed that he managed to wrangle some answers from the Duffer Brothers about what comes next for Hopper:
"I think it varies from person to person, from character to character, and I'm such a harassment specialist that I think I've gotten it out of them. It's been back and forth about like, 'What happens to Hopper? Is he a character that's able to survive Hawkins or does he die?' I know what happens and it's quite moving, and quite beautiful."
Is it just me or does "beautiful" sound like actor-talk for devastating? Whatever the implications, Harbour won't be spilling any details about the upcoming season or what will follow in the grand finale. After all, he's managed to keep it in this long and the road to season 4 has been ridiculously wrong. Plus, he sounds extra determined and added, "I will hold this one to my grave, I promise. This is a big one." While secrets are clearly a big deal on the set of "Stranger Things," knowing the ending was crucial for Harbour, who explained:
"I think that I needed to know as we were shooting early on, because I needed to know where he ends up and for what reason he ends up there. I think there is going to be somewhat of a morality — or at least responsible storytelling — to what the Duffers are doing. There's a reason in season 2 why Bob dies. He's too innocent. You can't go up to that monster and say, like, 'Get away from me, get away!' You just can't be that person in this world. That person dies. So I think there's a responsibility in terms of how Hopper ends up that I'm eager for people to see, and I had to know that going in so I knew where to arc it."
The fourth season of "Stranger Things" is said to be a globe-trotting experience, following the Byers family and Eleven to California, while the rest of the gang faces high school in Hawkins. As for Hopper, Harbour spent time filming in Lithuania, which means we'll be checking in with his stint in the prison camp.
Volume 1 of "Stranger Things" season 4 makes its debut on Netflix on May 27, 2022, with Volume 2 following on July 1, 2022.