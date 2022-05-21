Stranger Things Star David Harbour Knows How Hopper's Story Ends, And It's 'Quite Beautiful'

When your sci-fi horror series is built around mysterious conspiracies and shocking revelations, it's important to keep a tight ship. That's probably why the Duffer Brothers only share the secrets of "Stranger Things" with trusted cast members ... And occasionally the manufacturers of Monopoly. But there is one secret that even the board-game tie-ins aren't privy to, and it's one of the biggest questions hanging over the demogorgon-infested series: who will actually survive the horrors of the Upside Down?

For fans of "Stranger Things," the answer won't be revealed for quite some time. While the series is set to return in less than a week, with the first half of season 4 arriving on May 27 and the final two episodes premiering on July 1st, this year only grants us the penultimate chapter — and who knows how long the wait will be for season 5. Until then, the answers lie with the Duffers and the lucky few they've divulged their secrets to.

Among them is David Harbour, the man behind the gruff yet secretly lovable police sheriff Jim Hopper — aka the unfortunate soul who had his new gig as an adoptive father to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) interrupted by an involuntary excursion to a Russian prison camp. His story took a rather unexpected turn in "Stranger Things" season 3, which makes the question of his fate an even bigger mystery. Luckily, David Harbour offered a few vague comments that are sure to fuel years of speculation!