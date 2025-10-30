Marvel Banned One Classic X-Men Location From The Void In Loki

We might know why Marvel ultimately prevented Michael Waldron from turning "Loki" season 1 into an even weirder and wilder version of itself. Before it became the temporary stomping grounds for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in "Deadpool & Wolverine" (along with several other "X-Men" characters), the Void was first introduced in "Loki" as a sort of repository for all of the Sacred Timeline's castoffs. Any rogue agents "pruned" by the TVA (Time Variance Authority) found themselves dumped into this desolate world, left at the mercy of the watchdog cloud monster Alioth and all the various Loki variants trapped there. But, apparently, Waldron once found a way to include an X-Men reference much earlier than "Deadpool & Wolverine" ever did ... which is probably the reason Marvel gently put their foot down.

For the uninitiated, the Mojoverse is the pocket dimension home of Mojo, one of the most bizarre characters in all of Marvel Comics (and, yes, that's saying a lot). Traditionally a villain of the X-Men, Mojo developed an obsession with the super-team of mutants from Earth-616. He would go on to appear in various animated shows like "X-Men: The Animated Series," "X-Men '97," "Wolverine and the X-Men," and "Avengers Assemble." For better or worse, the first live-action reference to the (literally) spineless alien didn't come to pass in "Loki" season 1. Waldron doesn't comment further on why Marvel said no, but it's relatively easy to connect the dots. Either the Mojoverse was simply too out there, even for the Void, or Marvel simply declined to get ahead of itself as far as the X-Men are concerned.