Proposed I, Robot TV Series Sequel Would Have Adapted Other Asimov Stories

The Will Smith-starring "I, Robot" was released in 2004. For the time, it was a box office success, bringing in over $350 million worldwide. While that would've been enough for an assumed sequel nowadays, back then, nothing was certain. Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman said as much in a 2024 interview with SYFY WIRE, explaining:

"It's one of those things where everybody talked about it some, but it was not [a sure thing] in those days the way it is now. Now, if a movie kind of works, you're like, 'Well let's make another one!'"

He went on to point out that while there were attempts to make a sequel featuring Sonny (the autonomous robot played by Alan Tudyk), Smith, and company, the project never ventured beyond the conceptual phase. Within that effort, though, multiple additional Asimov stories were considered. Goldman himself mentioned two:

You could see it moving on, you could have rolled it into a version of 'Caves of Steel,' or [had] Spooner and Sonny [teaming up]. You can sort of see how all these things could have been, but they weren't — and that's okay, too.

He added that there were "several further attempts by myself and [producer] John Davis to turn 'I, Robot' into a TV series that would continue Sonny's story, while also adapting more of Asimov's robot shorts." To appreciate the potential of those adaptations, however, you have to start by understanding the kind of adaptation "I, Robot" was in the first place.