KPop Demon Hunters Hid This Clever Easter Egg For K-Drama Fans In Plain Sight
"KPop Demon Hunters" is full of references to Korean culture, some more subtle than others. One not so subtle example is the song "Love, Maybe," which comes from the soundtrack of "Business Proposal," a South Korean romantic comedy series that also happens to be perfect for "The Office" fans. The show starred "Demon Hunters" actor Ahn Hyo-seop, who received an extra boost of recognition when "Love, Maybe" went viral ahead of the show's debut. Now, it's been used as one of several references in Netflix's insanely popular animated movie, though only those familiar with "Business Proposal" will have spotted it.
"KPop Demon Hunters" has become so unbelievably popular, it's forcing Netflix to do something the streamer has long avoided: unleash copious amounts of merch. Back when it was first announced, however, nobody could have predicted how much of a mega-hit it would become, even if it sounded like a great idea on paper. Co-director and originator of the story Maggie Kang described the project as a "love letter to K-Pop" that would also combine an array of inspirations stemming from Korean culture. Kang has spoken about her appreciation for South Korean auteur Bong Joon Ho, specifically highlighting his ability to interweave multiple genres in his work, and that's exactly what she did with "KPop Demon Hunters." The movie drew from such diverse sources as Korean mythology and Korean dramas to create its unique style, and it seems there are even a few K-drama easter eggs in the finished project — one of which is hidden in plain sight.
In the film, Hyo-seop voices leader of the Saja Boys, Jinu, who ultimately sacrifices himself to save Arden Cho's Rumi during the emotional climax. But when he's first introduced, fans of the actor will surely have been excited to hear a familiar song.
KPop Demon Hunters' Ahn Hyo-seop was a heartthrob prior to the movie
Ahn Hyo-seop was born in Korea but grew up in Canada before moving back to his native country at the age of 17. Since then, he's seen success as a singer and actor, debuting as part of the boy band One O One back in 2015 before shifting his focus more toward acting. Hyo-seop has since landed roles in multiple hit series, playing Seo Woo-jin in the second and third seasons of Korean medical drama "Dr. Romantic" and Ha Ram in the historical romance "Lovers of the Red Sky."
But with "Business Proposal," Hyo-seop prompted mass swooning among Korean audiences who couldn't get enough of his chemistry with co-star Kim Se-jeong. In the show, Hyo-seop's CEO is forced to go on a blind date at the behest of his grandfather, only to find his date, Kang Tae-moo's Shin Ha-ri, is actually his employee. As you might imagine, this meet-cute ultimately leads to real romance across the show's 12 episodes.
"Business Proposal" aired on SBS TV in 2022 and hit Netflix soon after, topping the streamer's charts for several weeks.Aside from quickly becoming a hit in several Asian countries, the show was later propelled by the record-breaking uber-success of "KPop Demon Hunters," which sent the show back into the Netflix charts in 2025.It's now available on Netflix in the United States, and has arguably earned a spot on the list of best K-dramas of all time.
As such, it was a big project for everyone involved, including Hyo-seop. But even before Netflix's animated mega-hit gave the show a boost, "Business Proposal" produced a bonafide hit single in the form of "Love, Maybe."
KPop Demon Hunters pays homage to Business Proposal
Given all the influences from which it pulls, "KPop Demon Hunters" understandably contains several easter eggs. But for fans of "Business Proposal," the inclusion of "Love, Maybe" didn't require paying especially close attention. It's an overt reference to Ahn Hyo-seop's pre-"Demon Hunters" fame which was, in turn, boosted by the song itself.
In "Demon Hunters," leader of Hunter/x, Rumi, first sees Jinu and his fellow Saja Boys on the street and becomes transfixed by his good looks in a slow-motion sequence set to "Love, Maybe." The popular song plays, complete with lyrics, for some time as Rumi remains enraptured, only to fall to the ground.
Written and sung by Korean folk duo MeloMance, the song was actually released ahead of the debut of "Business Proposal" and peaked at number six on Billboard's K-pop Hot 100. Alongside Kang Tae-moo, Ahn Hyo-seop then released an alternate version of the song, which generated viral buzz online, racked up millions of views on YouTube, and further boosted the series' and its actors' profiles. As such, it was the perfect accompaniment to Jinu's introduction in "KPop Demon Hunters," which similarly contains a surprising "Squid Game" connection. But perhaps more importantly, it was also an ideal way for Maggie Kang to introduce yet another homage to Korean culture into her intoxicating melting pot of a movie.