KPop Demon Hunters Hid This Clever Easter Egg For K-Drama Fans In Plain Sight

"KPop Demon Hunters" is full of references to Korean culture, some more subtle than others. One not so subtle example is the song "Love, Maybe," which comes from the soundtrack of "Business Proposal," a South Korean romantic comedy series that also happens to be perfect for "The Office" fans. The show starred "Demon Hunters" actor Ahn Hyo-seop, who received an extra boost of recognition when "Love, Maybe" went viral ahead of the show's debut. Now, it's been used as one of several references in Netflix's insanely popular animated movie, though only those familiar with "Business Proposal" will have spotted it.

"KPop Demon Hunters" has become so unbelievably popular, it's forcing Netflix to do something the streamer has long avoided: unleash copious amounts of merch. Back when it was first announced, however, nobody could have predicted how much of a mega-hit it would become, even if it sounded like a great idea on paper. Co-director and originator of the story Maggie Kang described the project as a "love letter to K-Pop" that would also combine an array of inspirations stemming from Korean culture. Kang has spoken about her appreciation for South Korean auteur Bong Joon Ho, specifically highlighting his ability to interweave multiple genres in his work, and that's exactly what she did with "KPop Demon Hunters." The movie drew from such diverse sources as Korean mythology and Korean dramas to create its unique style, and it seems there are even a few K-drama easter eggs in the finished project — one of which is hidden in plain sight.

In the film, Hyo-seop voices leader of the Saja Boys, Jinu, who ultimately sacrifices himself to save Arden Cho's Rumi during the emotional climax. But when he's first introduced, fans of the actor will surely have been excited to hear a familiar song.