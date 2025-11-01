Taylor Sheridan Always Insisted On Making This Yellowstone Actor's Character Swear

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Yellowstone" wrapped up with a controversial final season that saw Kevin Costner's John Dutton killed off. But the show's legacy lives on with multiple spin-offs planned. While details about those continuation shows remain sparse, you can bet that at least one of them will be catered by the "Yellowstone" actor who was also in charge of catering for the popular series. Chef Gator, the official chef of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, was actually real-life chef and "Yellowstone" caterer Gabriel Guilbeau. Aside from being impressed enough with the man's cooking to cast him on the show, it seems series creator Taylor Sheridan took great pleasure in forcing him to curse on-camera.

Guilbeau's real-life nickname is "Gator Gabe," which he earned in high school due to his favorite extracurricular activities of fishing, hunting, and swimming in swamps. He even caught some actual alligators in his time. During his youth, he would follow his dad, David "Cajun" Guilbeau, to catering jobs on Hollywood productions before eventually becoming a chef for all manner of film and TV projects himself. In 2018, he got the call to cater "Yellowstone" during its first season, and as he told Delish, he met Sheridan on his very first day. According to Gator, Sheridan pointed to the BBQ pit and asked when he was going to get it going, to which the chef responded, "I was thinking about lighting it right now." In that moment, he immediately ingratiated himself with the show creator, who replied, "That's the right answer. You'll do just fine here."

After this, Sheridan actually cast Guilbeau on the show itself, initially with a non-speaking appearance in the background of a scene before giving the chef actual lines — several of which weren't exactly family-friendly.