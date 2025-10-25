Why Deliver Me From Nowhere Barely Features Bruce Springsteen's Famed E Street Band

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you go into "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" expecting a lot of concert scenes, prepare for disappointment. The movie follows the Boss (Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear") during a more isolated period in his life when his depression seemed unbeatable. He channeled his haunted feelings into his 1982 album, "Nebraska."

The movie opens in a greyscale scene from Springsteen's childhood. We first see Springsteen in the movie's present as he and the E Street Band are in concert playing "Born to Run," at the tail end of their tour promoting 1980 album "The River."

You can see members of the band from a distance, such as late saxophonist Clarence Clemons (Judah Sealy), drummer Max Weinberg (Brian Chase), and guitarist Steven Van Zandt (Johnny Cannizzaro) — if you're not a music fan, you may know Little Steven better as Silvio Dante on "The Sopranos."

Then, that's about it for the E Street Band in "Deliver Me From Nowhere." They appear again briefly during the "Nebraska" recording sessions, but none of them speak a word to Bruce. As the film chronicles, Springsteen wrote and recorded "Nebraska" on his own with a multitrack recorder instead of with his band. When he went to record the songs with the E Street Band, he found the rock'n'roll was taking away from the melancholy and rawness that his home recordings of the songs had. So, those home recordings are the ones that were used for the wide release of "Nebraska."

"Nebraska" is a Bruce Springsteen album, but not an E Street Band one. The band is barely in the movie because this isn't an album that Bruce made with them. If the movie was called "Born to Run" or "Darkness on the Edge of Town," that'd be a different story.