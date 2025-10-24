The Worst Moment From The Deliver Me From Nowhere Trailer Is (Thankfully) Not In The Movie
While musician biopics often clean up at the box office and during awards season, they can be a bit lackluster. The problem, so brilliantly parodied in "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story," is that many of them stick to rigid, predictable formulas, trying to condense an artist's complicated life into an easily digestible pop culture package. This means we're treated to on-the-nose dialogue that spells everything out for us in awkward, clumsy ways. ("What do you think, George Harrison of The Beatles?")
When the first trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" dropped, my heart sank. I'm a fan of the Boss and casting Jeremy Allen White to play him is a great idea, plus the movie is about the making of one of Springsteen's best albums. But this initial trailer featured a laughably corny moment where Bruce's manager Jon Landau, played by Jeremy Strong, tries to sum up what Bruce is hoping to do with his stripped-down album "Nebraska." It was an awkward little monologue, and I was relieved that when I finally saw the film this week it was nowhere to be found.
It was a good idea to cut the 'hole in the floor' speech from Deliver Me From Nowhere
In the trailer, Landau tells a story about how when Bruce was a child, his bedroom had a hole in the floor. "The floor, it's supposed to be solid. You're supposed to be able to stand on it!" Landau says (Oh really? No kidding). Landau then says that Bruce is "a repairman," adding: "What he's doing with this album, is he's repairing that hole in his floor. He's repairing that hole in himself. And once he's done that he's gonna repair the entire world!"
There's no way to sugarcoat it: this is bad dialogue and pretty much everyone knew it. There was a full-blown online dunkfest about the "hole in the floor" story almost immediately after the trailer dropped. Director Scott Cooper must've been made aware of this, because the story is not in the movie.
Sure, the scene the "hole in the floor" story likely took place during is still there, where Landau explains to Columbia record exec Al Teller (David Krumholtz) how important it is for Bruce Springsteen to release the decidedly un-commercial "Nebraska." But any mention of the Boss being a repairman who is going to repair the entire world is wisely absent. While I have some issues with the film overall (you can read my review here), cutting this line of dialogue was the right choice. Now we just have to wonder if it'll show up as a deleted scene on the home media release.