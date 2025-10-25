Sam Raimi's Chilling Horror Movie With Josh Hartnett Is Streaming For Free
Tubi is fast becoming one of the best streaming services available, which is a welcome development if only because the whole thing is free. In a world where subscription price increases have killed the streaming dream, Tubi is a welcome addition to the streaming sphere, and it just so happens to have a solid catalog. There are some great horror movies on Tubi, including a Josh Hartnett vampire movie from 2007 that benefitted from the great Sam Raimi's producing talents.
"30 Days of Night" is based on Steve Niles and Ben Templesmith's 2002 comic book miniseries of the same name. Directed by David Slade, who also oversaw "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" and one of the most popular "Black Mirror" episodes, "Bandersnatch," the film has a premise so simple it's kind of surprising nobody had done it sooner.
It stars Josh Hartnett as Sheriff Eben Oleson, who is preparing for a month-long polar night in the town of Barrow, Alaska (now called Utqiagvik), the northernmost city in the United States. Soon, a stranger arrives via ship and cuts all communication lines to and from the town before sabotaging every form of transport. Sheriff Oleson investigates and discovers that his wife, Stella (Melissa George), has missed the last plane out of town. That's a real shame, because Barrow is soon beset by vampires, who have come to take advantage of the 30-day-long night, forcing Oleson, Stella, and a small group of survivors to fend off the vamps as they try to outlast the darkness. It's a truly chilling tale in every way, and well worth a stream this Halloween — especially since it's free!
30 Days of Night is a chilling vampire movie that's well worth a Halloween stream
Steve Niles conceived of "30 Days or Night" as a comic book, but after struggling to sell the idea, he switched his focus to filmmaking. Frustratingly, he still encountered a lack of interest. After meeting with IDW Publishing, however, Niles finally sold his idea in comic book form with Templesmith coming onboard as illustrator. That was the best thing that could have happened, as this graphic iteration of the tale caught the attention of legendary horror director Sam Raimi.
As Raimi said during a press conference at the 2007 San Diego Comic-Con, "The visuals that Templesmith provided for me were strikingly original, and terrifying, and I love the original take on the vampires that he illustrated." The filmmaker was clearly won over by the "shockingly gripping" visuals and managed to secure the rights following a bidding war. "30 Days of Night" finally made it to the big screen in 2007, telling an ice-cold vampire story and grossing $75.5 million on a $30 million budget.
That success was well-deserved. David Slade created a refreshing take on the genre with a cabal of vampires that are truly animalistic and sadistic in their gutting of Barrow and their decimation of their victims. But the real draw here is the setting and premise. A polar night provides the ideal scenario for sun-averse undead predators, and Slade did an admirable job bringing that to the big screen.
According to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, "30 Days of Night" is faring well over on Tubi for the 2025 spooky season. The movie entered the streamer's most-watched charts on October 24, and is sure to climb in the coming days. As such, there's no better time to catch this oft-overlooked vampire horror flick for free.