Sam Raimi's Chilling Horror Movie With Josh Hartnett Is Streaming For Free

Tubi is fast becoming one of the best streaming services available, which is a welcome development if only because the whole thing is free. In a world where subscription price increases have killed the streaming dream, Tubi is a welcome addition to the streaming sphere, and it just so happens to have a solid catalog. There are some great horror movies on Tubi, including a Josh Hartnett vampire movie from 2007 that benefitted from the great Sam Raimi's producing talents.

"30 Days of Night" is based on Steve Niles and Ben Templesmith's 2002 comic book miniseries of the same name. Directed by David Slade, who also oversaw "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" and one of the most popular "Black Mirror" episodes, "Bandersnatch," the film has a premise so simple it's kind of surprising nobody had done it sooner.

It stars Josh Hartnett as Sheriff Eben Oleson, who is preparing for a month-long polar night in the town of Barrow, Alaska (now called Utqiagvik), the northernmost city in the United States. Soon, a stranger arrives via ship and cuts all communication lines to and from the town before sabotaging every form of transport. Sheriff Oleson investigates and discovers that his wife, Stella (Melissa George), has missed the last plane out of town. That's a real shame, because Barrow is soon beset by vampires, who have come to take advantage of the 30-day-long night, forcing Oleson, Stella, and a small group of survivors to fend off the vamps as they try to outlast the darkness. It's a truly chilling tale in every way, and well worth a stream this Halloween — especially since it's free!