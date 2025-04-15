One Of Black Mirror's Most Popular Episodes Could Get A Proper Sequel

The seventh season of "Black Mirror" just dropped on Netflix on April 10, and it included something new for Charlie Brooker's anthology TV series: a true sequel to a previous installment. 2017's "USS Callister" was enormously popular when it premiered in season 4, so it makes sense that in season 7, we got "USS Callister: Into Infinity," a feature-length episode following up on that story. According to an interview with Entertainment Weekly, though, Brooker actually planned for another "Black Mirror" story to get a sequel first.

"I did work out the storyline for a completely different sequel for 'Bandersnatch,' which was going to be called 'Banderstruck,' but I never got to do it," Brooker revealed, specifying that he would have written a sequel to the show's innovative interactive special that came out in 2018. In that special, we, for lack of a better term, "control" main character Stefan Butler (Fionn Whitehead), picking his breakfast cereal and what music he listens to on the bus as well as making some ... much weightier decisions down the line. The outlet followed up and asked Brooker if he could share how a "Bandersnatch" sequel might move beyond the original's 1980s setting and how much it would expand that story's world. Predictably, Brooker was tight-lipped about the specifics: "No. Because I might still revisit that well in some way, but it was about a slightly different era."

"I'm agnostic as to what it was going to be," Brooker added. "I was kicking around a sort of idea, which I might still revisit." Okay, so we still might get a true "Bandersnatch" sequel, but let me refresh your memory as to what "Bandersnatch" even is (and how some of its story elements did factor into season 7 of "Black Mirror").