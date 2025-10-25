Here's The One Word The Grabber Absolutely Could Not Say In Black Phone 2 [Exclusive]

"The Black Phone" was a huge success when it came out in 2022. Not only did the Scott Derrickson-directed horror-thriller receive a positive critical reception, it also pulled in $161.4 million at the global box office against a $16-$18 million budget, making it a huge win for Blumhouse. So, developing a sequel seemed like a no-brainer from a financial perspective. Although, going off of the pretty conclusive ending of the first movie, it was baffling as to what "Black Phone 2" could even be. Recall that the movie concluded with Finney Blake (Mason Thames) outsmarting the Grabber (Ethan Hawke) by luring him into a self-made trap and breaking his neck with a telephone cord. Where do you even go from there? For Derrickson and his screenwriting partner C. Robert Cargill, it turns out the path forward was to resurrect the grounded serial killer as a Freddy Krueger-type bent on getting revenge towards Finney and his psychic sister Gwen (Madeline McGraw).

Those are pretty big shoes for Hawke to fill, considering the last official "Nightmare on Elm Street" movie came out over 15 years ago, and it's been 22 years since one that people actually liked ("Freddy Vs. Jason"). However, the Grabber can't just be winter Freddy. In an exclusive podcast interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, Cargill talked about how he wanted the "Black Phone" killer to avoid an expletive in the sequel that would immediately leave the door wide open for direct parallels: