One Spooky Movie Franchise Is Dominating Disney+ Ahead Of Halloween
As Halloween 2025 approaches, the streaming charts are starting to get downright spooky with an array of scary favorites. One franchise, however, remains the top dog of the Halloween movie season: "Hocus Pocus." The 1993 classic spawned a sequel in 2022 as a generation of '90s kids longed to return to Salem and revisit the Sanderson Sisters. Now, both the original film and its follow-up are dominating the Disney+ charts for the 2025 spooky season.
According to FlixPatrol, a site that aggregates streaming viewership data across the various platforms, "Hocus Pocus" and its 2022 sequel are number one and two, respectively, on Disney+'s overall chart. That's somewhat of a surprise, if only because the 2022 movie wasn't exactly the best thing Hollywood has ever churned out. "Hocus Pocus 2," was an extra silly sequel that lost its magic attempting to leverage widespread nostalgia for Kenny Ortega's original 1993 fantasy family comedy. What's more, while its 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes wasn't a disaster, it hardly reflected the strength of feeling fans have for the original, which has remained a beloved Halloween flick pretty much since it first arrived. That raised questions about whether Disney is planning to make a "Hocus Pocus 3," which at the time of writing still seems to be chugging along (albeit very slowly).
Regardless, Disney+ subscribers have embraced both existing movies, sending them straight to the top of the streaming charts. But it's not just the Sanderson Sisters that have captured subscribers' attention, as the Disney+ charts are packed with other great Halloween offerings.
The Hocus Pocus movies have put a spell on Disney+ viewers
According to FlixPatrol, "Hocus Pocus" charted at number two on Disney+ on October 19, 2025, before jumping to the top spot the following day and remaining there ever since. The sequel, meanwhile, appears to have been charting for longer, having occupied the number one position as of October 17, 2025, before being usurped by its predecessor not long after. Indeed, the all-powerful original initially knocked the sequel all the way to number five, but it's since managed to pull off some witchcraft of its own and climb back to number two as of October 23.
No doubt, the "Hocus Pocus" movies will continue to dominate, but there are plenty of other spooky offerings on the streamer, many of which are giving the Sandersons a run for their money. At the time of writing, the TV series "Vampirina: Teenage Vampire" is in the third spot and threatens to dethrone "Hocus Pocus 2." That goes double for the 2001 Disney Channel Original movie "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge," which is just behind "Vampirina" — though the original "Halloweentown" is nowhere to be seen on the rankings. Either way, the "Halloweentown" franchise is great family-friendly Halloween entertainment, and it's no surprise to see it represented here.
Elsewhere, 2003's "The Haunted Mansion" is currently beating its 2023 remake, with the pair standing at number five and eight, respectively. Meanwhile, it seems Marvel managed to secure a hit with the perfectly-timed release of "Marvel Zombies" (itself loosely based on the comics series of the same name). The show is currently at number 10 on the charts, though even the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't stand much of a chance against the nostalgic might of the "Hocus Pocus" films around this time of year.