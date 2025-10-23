One Spooky Movie Franchise Is Dominating Disney+ Ahead Of Halloween

As Halloween 2025 approaches, the streaming charts are starting to get downright spooky with an array of scary favorites. One franchise, however, remains the top dog of the Halloween movie season: "Hocus Pocus." The 1993 classic spawned a sequel in 2022 as a generation of '90s kids longed to return to Salem and revisit the Sanderson Sisters. Now, both the original film and its follow-up are dominating the Disney+ charts for the 2025 spooky season.

According to FlixPatrol, a site that aggregates streaming viewership data across the various platforms, "Hocus Pocus" and its 2022 sequel are number one and two, respectively, on Disney+'s overall chart. That's somewhat of a surprise, if only because the 2022 movie wasn't exactly the best thing Hollywood has ever churned out. "Hocus Pocus 2," was an extra silly sequel that lost its magic attempting to leverage widespread nostalgia for Kenny Ortega's original 1993 fantasy family comedy. What's more, while its 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes wasn't a disaster, it hardly reflected the strength of feeling fans have for the original, which has remained a beloved Halloween flick pretty much since it first arrived. That raised questions about whether Disney is planning to make a "Hocus Pocus 3," which at the time of writing still seems to be chugging along (albeit very slowly).

Regardless, Disney+ subscribers have embraced both existing movies, sending them straight to the top of the streaming charts. But it's not just the Sanderson Sisters that have captured subscribers' attention, as the Disney+ charts are packed with other great Halloween offerings.