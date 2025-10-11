The Major Change Marvel Zombies Made From The Comics (And Why)

In the world of comic books, dead doesn't always mean dead, and that's especially true for the universe that's gone horribly rotten in Marvel Studios Animation's "Marvel Zombies." The four-part animated series builds on the events seen in the "What If...?" episode "What If... Zombies?!" and follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) from that universe as she fights her way through a world ravaged by a flesh-eating virus that turns the infected into bloodthirsty zombies. The gruesome story is loosely based on the comic series of the same name by Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips. However, there's a major difference between the deadly arm-biters in this show and those in the original comic — namely, the characters in the latter have a bit more brains than the ones in the animated series (and we're not talking about the ones they're chomping on).

Speaking to the "Phase Hero" podcast, "Marvel Zombies" co-writer, director, and executive producer Bryan Andrews explained that the zombie infection shown in the animated series is a unique variation that causes various problems for those unlucky enough to contract it. "The comics are great, but because it's a cinematic universe, we didn't want to just grab the comics and adapt the comics since everything's supposed to be spinning off the movies," Andrews explained. "But moving into 'Marvel Zombies' proper, we knew we wanted even a bit more consciousness to some of the zombies. And the way to do that was through Wanda [Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch] and how Wanda can control certain individuals."