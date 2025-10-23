Netflix Is Adapting The Acclaimed Comic David Fincher Couldn't Crack

Maybe fourth (or fifth) time's finally the charm. A comic series that later turned into an acclaimed graphic novel, "Black Hole," has famously topped Hollywood's wish list in terms of live-action adaptations. No lesser names than French filmmaker Alexandre Aja, Rick Famuyiwa, and even David Fincher have been attached to direct an adaptation at one point or another over the last two decades. But despite the gravitational pull of development hell, some material proves that it can just keep defying death, over and over again. That appears to be the case here, as Netflix is now teaming up with one of our most exciting talents for another crack at it.

Deadline reports that the streaming giant has become the latest to land the rights to "Black Hole," which it's already greenlit with a straight-to-series order — and it's bringing along a marquee name to take charge. Jane Schoenbrun, the director behind the 2021 indie darling "We're All Going to the World's Fair" and last year's unforgettable "I Saw the TV Glow," is now taking a stab at this story. From the premise alone, it's easy to see why "Black Hole" would inspire so much interest among the biggest names in the business. Deadline lays out the synopsis accordingly: