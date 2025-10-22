How Andrew Garfield Really Feels About After The Hunt's Divided Critical Response

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

Luca Guadagnino's "After the Hunt," which hit theaters on October 10, has been making headlines for its mostly negative reviews from prominent movie critics. (Even /Film's Bill Bria gave it a pretty middling review.) So, what do Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri, who star in the film alongside Julia Roberts and Michael Stuhlbarg, think about the pretty dour response to their latest project?

Both actors spoke exclusively to the Radio Times about the reaction to "After the Hunt," and I have to say that both of them crafted beautifully diplomatic answers to the feedback for their film — which, I should note, is a study of the "#MeToo" movement that addresses the issue of sexual assault on a university campus (and, for that matter, amongst colleagues). "We were talking earlier about how great it is to be a part of something that there's no consensus on, in a way," Garfield told the outlet, regarding a conversation he apparently had with Edebiri. "How rare that is, and how strange that is, and how kind of exciting and liberating that is."

Garfield continued by saying that artists often want a strong reaction to their work: "Sometimes as a creative person, or as a person that's putting work into the world for people to have opinions about, there's a kind of a seduction, or a kind of temptation to want just a consensus." When that consensus is overwhelmingly good, Garfield says, it can be a little dull. "But there's something quite expanding and liberating about going, 'Oh, everyone is just having their own very subjective response to this piece of work,'" he mused. "And suddenly that becomes the story, in a way, and that becomes maybe more — I don't know — growthful or invigorating or challenging."