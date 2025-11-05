Before Nicolas Cage, Superman Lives' Producer Wanted This Gritty Actor For The Man Of Steel

Near the end of Andy Muschietti's notorious 2023 flop "The Flash," the titular character (Ezra Miller) has run so fast that he's punctured time itself and emerged in a strange parallel universe. Inside this miniature pocket dimension, the Flash is able to look into the swirling, psychedelic sky above him, and see into multiple other parallel worlds. He spots alternate versions of both Batman and Superman, including the versions portrayed by Adam West and George Reeves, as well as Christopher Reeve and Helen Slater as they appear in 1978's "Superman: The Movie" and 1984's "Supergirl." Most bafflingly, he even glimpses a Superman that looks very much like Nicolas Cage fighting a giant spider.

The Cage iteration of Superman is, of course, a giant Hollywood in-joke. In the mid-1990s, Tim Burton was hired to direct a gritty reboot of "Superman" titled "Superman Lives." The film was to be produced by Jon Peters, a Hollywood big shot who dreamed of seeing the Man of Steel battle a giant spider. A script for "Superman Lives" was written, Cage was cast, and even costumes had been designed. It's easy enough to find photos of Cage testing out the outfit online.

Most of the details about "Superman Lives" have been chronicled in either Jon Schnepp's 2015 documentary film "The Death of 'Superman Lives" and/or via extended anecdotes related by filmmaker Kevin Smith, who was once hired to write a script draft for the movie. Smith's stories have become legendary, and Peters' weird obsessions with giant spiders are now a matter of record. In 2023, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Smith to get his take on the "Superman Lives" homage in "The Flash," and he was delighted. He also revealed a few more Peters stories, including that Peters had wanted Sean Penn to play Superman.