Why AMC Canceled Into The Badlands

The thing with television is that it can be fickle, particularly in the modern era. Gone are the days when a show could make it to five seasons with relative ease. Shows that people love are unceremoniously canceled all of the time. Many shows have had to suffer the fate of cancellation more than once. On the plus side, AMC's "Into the Badlands" was only canceled once, but that cancellation stuck as the show has been off the air for going on six years, as of this writing.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, of "Smallville" fame, the series first hit the airwaves on AMC in 2015. Taking place centuries from now, the series centers on a warrior named Sunny (Daniel Wu) and a young boy named M.K. (Aramis Knight) who must travel across the Badlands controlled by seven barons in a post-apocalyptic America. Unfortunately for fans, though, in early 2019, the show was canceled.

As reported by Deadline at the time, the move came as little surprise, as season 3 had been filmed for some time and the cast had been released to pursue other projects. That was that. The bigger question is why? Was the story simply done? Had Gough and Millar run out of ideas? It isn't as easy to swallow as all of that. Rather, as these things often do, it came down to the business of it all. In the land of television, it's about viewership versus expense. The equation stopped making sense for the network.