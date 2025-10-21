A 2025 Horror Movie Nearly 3 Decades In The Making Is Finding New Fans On Netflix

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" was a hit when it was released in theaters in 1997. It wasn't as beloved by audiences and critics as "Scream" from the previous year, but that was okay; it had successfully cashed in on the new wave of teen slasher films "Scream" had sparked, and that's all it needed to do to get a pair of sequels. Those first two "Last Summer" sequels performed less impressively, though, so pretty soon, the franchise was put on an indefinite hiatus.

Then, in 2025, the property followed in the footsteps of "Scream" yet again by attempting a legacy sequel or requel (reboot/sequel). This new film, which has the exact same title as the 1997 original, features a new generation of young friends caught in almost the same situation as the old generation, with the survivors of the first movie even showing up as hardened adults to give them guidance. Was "I Know What You Did Last Summer" (2025) able to replicate the success of "Scream (2022)"? Not quite: Its reviews were worse, as were its box office returns.

But much like its hook-handed killer, the franchise might not be as dead as it seems. 2025's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was added to Netflix on October 16, and as of today, October 21, it's the fourth most popular movie on the service in the U.S. (via FlixPatrol). Audiences may not have bothered to show up and watch the movie in theaters, but it appears the film's got enough pull to draw in viewers at home. Will its streaming performance be strong enough to justify yet another sequel down the line? We'll just have to wait and see.