One I Know What You Did Last Summer Character Died Before Last-Minute Reshoots

This article contains spoilers for "I Know What You Did Last Summer" 2025.

Going into the 2025 revival of "I Know What You Did Last Summer," fans generally understood that main character Ava (Chase Sui Wonders) would probably make it out of the story alive. She was the main character who, much like Jennifer Love Hewitt's Julie 28 years ago, at least tried to do the right thing during that messy inciting manslaughter incident.

Fans were less certain about the fate of Danica (Madelyn Cline), a character who is basically the spiritual reincarnation of Helen Shivers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) from the first film. Helen was tragically killed after a very suspenseful chase sequence, in a moment that still haunts fans decades later. "I Know What You Did Last Summer" is generally seen as a lesser version of the "Scream" franchise, but Helen's death (and those suspenseful minutes beforehand) is one of the few instances where the movie rises above that reputation. Helen's murder stung in a way that no other death in this franchise ever did.

Perhaps that's why, when the reboot originally decided to kill off Danica in a similar manner, test audiences revolted. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Madelyn Cline revealed that her character's fake-out death was originally supposed to be her real death, only to be changed fairly late into the production process after some focus group backlash.

"I only got the news that I was coming back about two-and-a-half weeks ago," Cline explained. Her interview took place on June 28, which means these additional scenes were filmed a little over a month before the movie released in theaters. "We shot all those very, very end scenes about two weeks ago."