Rob Lowe Starred In Two Stephen King Miniseries That Defined '90s And 2000s TV Horror

Some Stephen King adaptations are best suited for the television format, particularly of the miniseries variety. Notable entries include Tommy Lee Wallace's influential rendition of "It" and the underrated but effective "Storm of the Century," among others. But if we turn our attention to the miniseries adaptations of "The Stand" and "Salem's Lot" — released in 1994 and 2004, respectively — Rob Lowe emerges as the (surprising) common thread between the two. "The West Wing" star might not be generally associated with the horror genre, but Lowe has starred in not one, but two seminal Stephen King adaptations that have shaped TV horror and its evolving vignettes.

King was personally involved in Mick Garris' "The Stand" (he even has a minor role in the series), which was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards in 1994. While it doesn't comprehensively capture the layered brilliance of King's novel, it makes good use of its star-studded ensemble to bring this epic, surreal tale to life. Here, a military-created bioweapon with a high mortality rate breaks containment, ushering in the fall of civilization at an astonishing rate. But some remain immune, and are forced to survive an apocalyptic wasteland that opposing forces of good and evil have laid claim to. Lowe plays Nick Andros, a young drifter who survives the outbreak and plays an integral role in the show's events.

In TNT's version of "Salem's Lot," Lowe plays writer Ben Mears, who recounts the grisly events that take place in Jerusalem's Lot after his homecoming. This is a rather straightforward adaptation that sticks to the source material — a worthwhile effort save for the exposition-heavy opening where Mears prattles on and on about the titular location. Whatever changes director Mikael Salomon makes are inspired enough to fit comfortably into King's eerie, vampire-infested world.