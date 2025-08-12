The Miniseries Stephen King Considers His Favorite Is A Hidden Horror Treasure

This post contains spoilers for "Storm of the Century."

If you have never heard of "Storm of the Century," or don't remember it being a part of Stephen King's vast literary oeuvre, that's because it is not a book. When he's not involved with film or television adaptations of his works, King often writes original screenplays that indulge his most experimental narrative impulses. In most cases, these projects are adaptations of his own books (such as the faithful, eccentric miniseries version of "The Shining"), but "Storm of the Century" isn't based on existing works, as King wrote it solely for television. In fact, the screenplay was sold as a mass-market paperback right before the ABC series aired in February 1999, which helped shine a spotlight on this massively overlooked miniseries helmed by Craig R. Baxley ("The Triangle," "Rose Red").

So, what's the series about? The people of Little Tall Island are accustomed to local storms, but seem somewhat unprepared for a powerful blizzard, which folks are calling ... the Storm of the Century. To make matters worse, an elderly resident gets brutally murdered, and further investigation reveals that the murderer in question is a mysterious stranger. This man, André Linoge, makes no attempts to escape — instead, he lets himself get arrested, and starts spilling unsavory secrets about the townsfolk while expecting something cryptic from them in return. By the time we realize that Linoge is more than just a man, Little Tall Island descends into chaos, with the impending storm completely destabilizing the small-town community from within.

There are echoes of themes that King is best known for exploring, such as the sudden exposé of a seemingly idyllic town and the presence of a man who defies the laws of nature and established society. But "Storm of the Century" feels more philosophical than the average King tale, as it dives deeper into the complexity of innocence lost, along with the illusion of choice life presents us with. As a result, King is somewhat partial to "Storm of the Century," and he explains why in an interview with the Los Angeles Review of Books. Here's what the author had to say.