This Bloody Leprechaun Fan Film Brings Back Some Of The Official Franchise's Actors
The "Leprechaun" franchise isn't as popular as "Halloween," "Friday the 13th," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and other long-running horror sagas. However, it's endured for over 30 years, so credit where it's due. What's more, in the year 2025, there are people out there trying to get more "Leprechaun" movies made — a testament to the franchise's influence if there ever was one. This brings us to "Leprechaun Revenge," Michael and Jason Leavy's bloody fan film starring Mark Holton and Linden Porco — both of whom will be familiar faces to anyone who's followed these movies throughout the years.
"Leprechaun Revenge" sees Mark Holton return as Ozzie Jones, now living in isolation and trying to overcome his trauma after being tormented by the eponymous pint-sized villain in the past. Unfortunately, The Leprechaun (Linden Porco) still holds a grudge against our hero, leading to a confrontation that involves violins, Irish dancing, and bloodletting. The short was made by people who understand and boast a clear affinity for the "Leprechaun" movies, and it doesn't disappoint when it comes to gore and gallows' humor, either.
Michael and Jason Leavy's film is a tribute to the "Leprechaun" film series, but it boasts impressive production values, practical effects, and a deliciously menacing performance from Porco. However, this isn't a standard fan film, as it was created to get Lionsgate to greenlight a full feature.
Will Leprechaun Revenge lead to an official movie?
Michael and Jason Leavy are producers on the Art the Clown-focused "Terrifier" franchise, so they certainly know how to make blood-soaked slashers that appeal to a large audience. That alone should be enough reasons for Lionsgate to give them an opportunity to take the "Leprechaun" saga forward, but only time will tell if it comes to fruition. In an interview for SFX Magazine's November 2025 audition, however, Michael Leavy revealed that some conversations about turning "Leprechaun Revenge" into a legit movie have taken place, which is a start.
"We have some great ideas and a few different directions we can go in that I think ultimately will deliver a very satisfying, fun, fresh experience for fans. We would bring our own flair to it, but keep that same charm that the original had. And if nothing comes out of this? We just wanted to give back to the fans who have been following us and appreciating us, and show them, 'Hey, this is where a Leprechaun could go if we ever got involved.' Let's just have some fun within entertainment."
Recruiting Mark Holton and Linden Porco to star in a fan movie is a statement of intent by the Leavy brothers, so Lionsgate should take notice. Sure, they might not get Jennifer Aniston to return to the "Leprechaun" universe any time soon, but having access to other franchise veterans can't hurt their chances of getting this movie made, right?