This Bloody Leprechaun Fan Film Brings Back Some Of The Official Franchise's Actors

The "Leprechaun" franchise isn't as popular as "Halloween," "Friday the 13th," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and other long-running horror sagas. However, it's endured for over 30 years, so credit where it's due. What's more, in the year 2025, there are people out there trying to get more "Leprechaun" movies made — a testament to the franchise's influence if there ever was one. This brings us to "Leprechaun Revenge," Michael and Jason Leavy's bloody fan film starring Mark Holton and Linden Porco — both of whom will be familiar faces to anyone who's followed these movies throughout the years.

"Leprechaun Revenge" sees Mark Holton return as Ozzie Jones, now living in isolation and trying to overcome his trauma after being tormented by the eponymous pint-sized villain in the past. Unfortunately, The Leprechaun (Linden Porco) still holds a grudge against our hero, leading to a confrontation that involves violins, Irish dancing, and bloodletting. The short was made by people who understand and boast a clear affinity for the "Leprechaun" movies, and it doesn't disappoint when it comes to gore and gallows' humor, either.

Michael and Jason Leavy's film is a tribute to the "Leprechaun" film series, but it boasts impressive production values, practical effects, and a deliciously menacing performance from Porco. However, this isn't a standard fan film, as it was created to get Lionsgate to greenlight a full feature.