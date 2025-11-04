One Of The Best Canceled Sci-Fi Shows Of The '90s Was Also Deeply Hilarious

This post contains spoilers for "Now and Again."

"Now and Again" is not a name that usually pops up while discussing great '90s sci-fi shows. This might have to do with the fact that it didn't do too well for CBS (despite averaging at 6.3 million viewers) and was abruptly canceled after only one season. This is yet another example of a show cut down at its prime, which indirectly paved the path for strange, dystopian fictional worlds that we're now used to in shows like "The OA" or "Altered Carbon." "Now and Again" touches upon classic genre themes over the span of 22 episodes, including dubious consciousness-swapping that feels like a distressing chapter of "SOMA" come to life. There's also anxiety surrounding unchecked technological innovation, as it runs the risk of overwriting human emotions to the point of suppressing them.

There's ample reasoning to envision "Now and Again" as a gritty sci-fi drama, but it isn't like that at all. The series revolves around Michael Wiseman (John Goodman), a middle-aged insurance agent who falls to his death on a subway platform in Manhattan. Meanwhile, the US government is looking to engineer the perfect body for espionage purposes, but is unable to factor in the human brain. In a surprising turn of events, they use Michael's brain to power an enhanced artificial body (played by Eric Close of "Suits" fame) as a part of their top-secret experiment.

Soon enough, Michael is sent on dangerous missions against his will while being prohibited from contacting his family ever again. While there's pathos inherent in his predicament, the series takes a humorous, lighthearted approach to this deeply absurd scenario. Does this work in favor of the show?