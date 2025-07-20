The Twilight Zone Almost Had Merchandise Before The Pilot Was Even Made

The first episode of Rod Serling's anthology series "The Twilight Zone" debuted on CBS on October 2, 1959. The episode was titled "Where Is Everybody?," and it starred Earl Holliman as Mike Ferris, a man who walks into a small, suburban neighborhood that is mysteriously devoid of people. He has no memories as to how he got there or even his own identity. He explores the town and finds no people, save for one creepy mannequin. The solitude quickly causes him to deteriorate mentally. All good "Twilight Zone" fans know the twist ending that occurs next.

By the time "The Twilight Zone" premiered, Serling was already a prolific, established TV writer, having written for hit anthology shows like "Playhouse 90," and "Kraft Television Theater." He had even written the screenplays for movies like "Patterns" and "The Rack" and was always trying to push the envelope in terms of what might be allowed on television. Ultimately, Serling felt that sci-fi might be the best way to explore his interests, so he began to pen miniature morality plays in a bookended format, eventually developing them into "The Twilight Zone."

The series was an instant hit and remained on the air for five seasons. It has been adapted into a feature film and rebooted on television several times since. It also seemed destined for success from the get-go; even back in 1958, Serling was already being approached about merchandising tie-ins.