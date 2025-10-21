The Twilight Zone Unknowingly Cast An Actor Who Was Really Living The Episode's Story

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Look close enough at "The Twilight Zone" and it's clear that events surrounding the making of the show were often as unusual as its otherworldly subject matter. It's not that Rod Serling's science fiction classic was cursed: rather, production of the deeply humane series was often interrupted by deeply human moments. In season 1, for example, an actor passed away mid-shoot, and Serling paid out of pocket to reshoot his scenes so he wouldn't appear ill in his final performance.

Actor Joseph Schildkraut appeared twice in "The Twilight Zone" season 3. In an episode titled "Deaths-Head Revisited," he played the ghost of a Holocaust victim who is given an opportunity to exact justice when the SS captain who murdered him returns to Dachau concentration camp, many years after the war. The episode was written by "Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling and had personal resonance for him, a Jewish man who had been left both physically and psychologically scarred by his military service in World War II. (Another Serling-scripted episode saw the ghost of Adolf Hitler living on through hatred and bigotry.) It was also heavy subject matter for Schildkraut, an Austrian-born Jewish actor. Schildkraut had previously played Otto Frank in both the stage and screen adaptations of "The Diary of Anne Frank," exchanging letters with the real Otto Frank as part of his preparation for the role.

It was Schildkraut's second episode of "The Twilight Zone," though, that truly echoed his own life in a devastating way. While filming "The Trade-Ins," in which he played a man confronted with the possibility of living without his beloved wife at his side, Schildkraut endured the death of his real-life wife, to whom he'd been married for 30 years.