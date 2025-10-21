Star Wars' Anthony Daniels Was 'Insulted' By The Offer To Audition For C-3PO

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to imagine a world without "Star Wars," especially for those who've grown up with it. Before 1977's "A New Hope" (then just "Star Wars"), science fiction wasn't taken very seriously. A space story featuring a kidnapped princess, a villain in a Samurai-style helmet, a farm boy hero, and two quirky robots would've sounded bizarre. Even Anthony Daniels, who has played C-3P0 since the beginning, didn't quite get it at first. According to the 1983 book "Star Wars — The Making of Return of the Jedi" by John Phillip Peecher, Daniels was actually "insulted" when his agent mentioned the audition. Just 18 months into his acting career, he was told George Lucas wanted to see him for a sci-fi film. Daniels had seen "American Graffiti" and was intrigued — until he heard what part he'd be auditioning for.

Daniels' agent emphasized that there wasn't much money involved, except for sets, effects, and costumes. More dismissively, she added, "He wants to see you for the part of a robot," which Daniels didn't take kindly to. Nowadays, actors would kill for the chance to play a Droid, but this is before "Star Wars" became the biggest franchise on the planet.

"I remember being a little insulted," he said. "I was doing quite well as a human being. And science fiction was just above cowboy movies in my ratings." Still, he decided to go, admitting that his skepticism was "pure ignorance." The first meeting with Lucas was awkward at first, but Daniels' agent had warned that Lucas was extremely shy. After an uncomfortable silence, Daniels realized he'd need to break the ice or waste his bus fare to Twentieth Century Fox. Fortunately, he had his chance thanks to catching a glimpse of Ralph McQuarrie's now-famous concept art.