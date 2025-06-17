The 15 Best Droids In The Star Wars Universe, Ranked

When George Lucas released "Star Wars" in 1977, the focus was on the struggle between light and dark, good and evil, built on the simple but satisfying architecture of the Hero's Journey. Yet, terrific casting and state-of-the-art effects helped the story of a struggling Rebellion against an evil Empire grow into a greenhouse of world-building, where every planet had stories and countless races thrived. Among these were the droids, artificial life forms that could be anything from utility robots to sentient beings with their own personalities.

Over time, droids developed their own lore, products from myriad galactic corporations that, if left without wipes and restraining bolts, became fully sentient beings. But none of that was important in 1977; instead, all we knew was that a courtly gold robot that specialized in languages and an eager little blue-and-white garbage can were the adorable hearts of a sprawling rebellion. Today, those droids have done everything a human can, and quite a few things we can't. But one thing they definitely did was make us love them. These are the 15 best individual droids in Star Wars, ones we love right down to their bolts.