The Twilight Zone Episode That Signaled The Beginning Of The Series' End

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Arrival," the second episode of the third season of "The Twilight Zone" (as was written by series creator Rod Serling himself), poses an unusual problem. The narrative starts with Flight 107, which is classified as a propeller-driven Douglas DC-3, landing with no crew or passengers. This prompts the aviation department to appoint Grant Sheckly (Harold J. Stone) to investigate this curious case. Although Sheckly brings his A-game to the investigation and feels like he's close to the truth, the puzzle adamantly remains unsolved despite his involvement (along with other talented individuals). That is, anyway, until a breakthrough occurs, forcing Sheckly to question the very nature of his reality.

While this might sound like your typical unsettling "Twilight Zone" episode, the negative reactions to "The Arrival" marked the beginning of the end for Serling's acclaimed series. What might seem like a one-off misfire was actually a glaring symptom of creative fatigue, as the showrunner admitted in a 1961 interview. According to Marc Scott Zicree's "The Twilight Zone Companion," Serling felt "drained of ideas," having already written so many compelling and spectacular scripts for the show. As Serling put it:

"I've never felt quite so drained of ideas as I do at this moment. Stories used to bubble out of me so fast I couldn't set them down on paper quick enough — but in the last two years, I've written 47 of the 68 'Twilight Zone' scripts, and I've done 13 of the first 26 for next season. I've written so much I'm woozy [...] You can't retain quality. You start borrowing from yourself, making your own cliches."

Serling's refreshingly honest assessment of the situation explains a lot about "The Arrival." Its ending, in particular, feels like a letdown after so much captivating build-up, and it's full of plot holes, too.