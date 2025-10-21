Why One The Big Bang Theory Cast Member Was Fired And Then Rehired

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Popular sitcoms don't earn that moniker by having underwhelming or unlikable casts — and clearly, the five original leads of "The Big Bang Theory" helped catapult Chuck Lorre's CBS comedy to unbelievable success. According to an oral history of the series, though, Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj Koothrappalli for the entire show, was essentially fired by network executives before they started shooting ... and Lorre had to go to bat for the actor.

In "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" by Jessica Radloff, Lorre recalled that he flew from Los Angeles to New York for upfronts only to discover that Nayyar was nowhere to be found. At that point, Lorre says that, in the middle of his cross-country flight, a higher-up at CBS decided that Nayyar just wasn't the right choice and that they'd find someone else to play Raj.

"Well, I did not respond well," Lorre said. "I was furious. They made this decision without consulting me. [...] I called the execs at CBS and said, 'You can't fire him. I cast him. I believe in him, I'll take responsibility for this decision. He's my guy.' If I'm going to fail, I'm going to fail on my own choices. I'm not going to fail on someone else's choices I wasn't about to recast that part because someone else made a decision."