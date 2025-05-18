Kunal Nayyar Explains Why Raj Had To Be Single In The Big Bang Theory Finale

Some of the more cynical fans may argue that this is all just cope from Nayyar, but I'm on his side here. Raj, more than any of the other guys in the main "Big Bang Theory" cast, is someone who could benefit a lot from taking an extra year or two before finding his special someone. This is a guy who was incapable of talking to women (without the influence of alcohol, at least) until season 6.

Advertisement

He's also someone whose rich parents have paid for nearly everything in his life, with Raj only really becoming financially independent in the later seasons, long after he's become well-established in his field. The result is that it's not until the final two seasons that Raj is able to blossom into his own full man; it's probably best to let him enjoy his confidence and independence for an extra year or two before settling down.

This is gonna sound weird, but Raj reminds me a little of Joan from "Mad Men," in that both characters spend a long time looking for love only to realize it's not what they need. Just as Sheldon somehow manages to find a wife before Raj does (a seemingly impossible feat from the perspective of anyone still getting through the first few seasons), Joan's marital ambitions are somehow beaten to the punch by Peggy in the series finale. This is an outcome that would've horrified season 1 Joan, but season 7 Joan has decided to value her independence over traditional marriage. She still believes in love, but she no longer needs it to make her happy.

Advertisement

This might be the first time anyone's ever talked about Raj Koothrappali and Joan Holloway in the same sentence, and it might also be the last. But when it comes to imparting to viewers the lesson that marriage is not always the most important thing in life, they're two peas in a pod.