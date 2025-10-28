Why Rock Band Paramore Turned Down Writing The End Credits Song Of This Horror Cult Classic

The 2009 horror-comedy "Jennifer's Body" received mixed-to-negative reviews upon its release, but it's now a cult classic. The movie arrived in theaters following a marketing campaign that played up the slasher angle and star Megan Fox's sex appeal, but it's really more like "Heathers" with a horror twist.

Amanda Seyfried stars in the film as Needy, a high school girl who's best friends with popular-girl Jennifer (Fox). The local, unremarkable band Low Shoulder then kidnaps Jennifer and sacrifices her in a ritual to give them fame and fortune. Since she isn't a virgin, however, the ritual turns her into a boy-eating succubus instead.

Without the shadow of the marketing's false impression, "Jennifer's Body" has been reclaimed and become surprisingly influential. Screenwriter Diablo Cody has since written a companion piece (2024's "Lisa Frankenstein"), while director Karyn Kusama has gone on to produce and direct on the thriller series "Yellowjackets." The relationship between Jackie (Ella Purnell) and Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) is a toxic friendship right out of "Jennifer's Body," except there, the sidekick is the jealous and cannibalistic one.

The "Jennifer's Body" soundtrack mixes the vintage with the new, including "Teenagers" by Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams. "Teenagers" isn't listed as a Paramore song, but the band was almost featured in the movie.

While promoting her (excellent) solo album "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party" on the New York Times' "Popcast," Williams revealed that she "turned down the end credits [song] of 'Jennifer's Body'" as a favor to Paramore's former guitarist, Josh Farro. "I guess growing up fundamental Christian, [the movie] didn't agree [with him]," Williams explained, which explains why "Teenagers" is a Williams solo, not a Paramore song. After all, "Jennifer's Body" is, as the "Popcast" hosts put it, a "demonic film." ("It's the best kind [of film]," Williams smiled.)