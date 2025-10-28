Warner Bros. Studio Notes Nearly Ruined One Of The Greatest Batman Movies Of All Time

"Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" tells two intertwined stories out of chronological order. In the present, Batman (Kevin Conroy) is on the trail of the Phantasm (Stacy Keach), a Grim Reaper-themed murderer picking off Gotham's gangsters. Bruce Wayne's old flame Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delany) is also back in town. Bruce's memories of how he almost chose a future with Andrea over one being Batman form the second storyline.

"Mask of the Phantasm" was made by the same team that produced the groundbreaking cartoon "Batman: The Animated Series." If you were to include "Phantasm" among the episodes of that show, it would absolutely rank among the best. Warner Bros. was so confident in the movie that it decided to bump it up from a home video release to a theatrical one — much to its creators' displeasure.

In Vulture's oral history of "Batman: The Animated Series," co-creators Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski (who co-directed "Phantasm" together) explained why this last second change was a pain. The movie had been made for home viewing, and releasing it for theatrical distribution meant introducing "a whole host of problems in terms of technical and quality," as Radomski put it.

They also had to let many more cooks from Warner Bros. into the kitchen. One executive had the bright idea to recut the movie in chronological order, since the flashbacks were "confusing."

"We were like, 'You've gotta be kidding me. That's going to kill the movie! That means Batman won't show up until a half hour into the movie!'" Timm recalled to Vulture. Once the movie was cut and screened with that structure, it was obvious WB had broken something that didn't need to be fixed. Instead, "Mask of the Phantasm" was released as intended and, though not a box office success, became an enduring classic.