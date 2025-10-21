Why Blue Bloods Spin-Off Boston Blue Recast Sean Reagan

"Blue Bloods" spin-off "Boston Blue" sees Donnie Wahlberg's Danny Reagan take the lead in this continuation of the Reagan family's story. But the show is debuting amid some less-than-ideal circumstances, with former "Blue Bloods" star Tom Selleck talking openly about his upset with the mothership series coming to a close in what is easily one of the most controversial TV show cancellations of recent years. Now, Sean Reagan — Danny's younger son — has been recast for the spin-off. Why? Well, it's not entirely clear, but according to the showrunners, it has to do with Sean's new characterization as a cop in "Boston Blue" and the desire to bring "different energy" to the series.

"Blue Bloods" was canceled by CBS back in 2023 ahead of its 14th season, prompting confusion and controversy because the series was still a big ratings hit. Regardless, the Reagan family will not be returning — at least not as a whole. Instead, Wahlberg's Danny Reagan will head north in "Boston Blue," which had its premiere on October 17, 2025. Notably absent from the cast, however, is Andrew Terraciano, who since 2010 had a recurring role on the show as Sean Reagan, the youngest of Danny Reagan's two sons. Appearing alongside his real-life brother Tony Terraciano, who played older brother Jack Reagan, Terraciano stayed with "Blue Bloods" throughout his run, appearing in 292 episodes and essentially growing up on-screen.

With that in mind, it's surely a risk to recast a character who had become so familiar to viewers. But that's what "Boston Blue" co-creators Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier did. Mika Amonsen plays Sean in the spin-off, with the character joining the Boston PD and embarking on his own law enforcement career — all of which apparently required a new actor.