The Happy Days Character You Likely Forgot Tom Hanks Played

Today, he's known as a major movie star, but Tom Hanks actually got his start on a 1980s sitcom that launched his career. "Bosom Buddies" introduced mass audiences to the actor, but "Happy Days" arguably had almost as big a hand in propelling him to true stardom. Hanks, who has essentially become the everyman Daniel Day-Lewis, guest-starred in the fifth episode of the show's 10th season, "A Little Case of Revenge," where he became infamous for playing a character who became the first person to ever hit the great Arthur Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler). That guest spot also brought Hanks to the attention of two individuals that would give him his big screen breakthrough just two years later.

By season 10, "Happy Days" was at an odd point in its evolution. Original star Ron Howard — who played Richie Cunningham for seven seasons — had long since departed, leaving Winkler's Fonzie and several new cast additions to lead the show. That transition wasn't entirely smooth, though the series did last a full four seasons after Howard's departure. "A Little Case of Revenge" aired in November 1982 during the show's penultimate season, and fairly soon after, "Bosom Buddies" ended its run in March of that year.

The episode saw Hanks portray Dr. Dwayne Twitchell, a psychiatrist who was pushed off a swing by Fonzie at the age of eight and who never got over it. In "A Little Case of Revenge," Twitchell returns to take revenge on Fonzie, and while he never truly got what he came for, he did become the first ever character to strike Winkler's greaser, thereby cementing himself as one of the most memorable guest characters in the show's history (and Hanks as one of the most memorable guest stars).