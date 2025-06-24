The '80s Sitcom That Launched Tom Hanks' Career

For much of the 20th century, if an up-and-coming actor was eying a movie career, taking a prominent role in a television series could be perilous. While it may be hard to believe now, there was a time when film was considered a far more prestigious line of work than getting beamed into the living rooms of viewers all over the world. Obviously, breaking through in television wasn't an automatic death knell (just look at Clint Eastwood, who, in the 1960s, went from "Rawhide" to overtaking John Wayne as the most popular Western movie star on the planet), but familiarity could breed a fixed set of expectations. Ted Danson could've been a huge movie star, but after a few seasons of brilliant work in "Cheers" all people could see was Sam Malone. Tom Selleck, the man who almost was Indiana Jones, faced similar struggles as he tried to break free of his "Magnum P.I." persona.

So, when Tom Hanks, after making his bones as a performer in the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, Ohio, moved to New York City to pursue a professional acting career, it's possible he was mindful that a successful television acting job could limit his options in the film industry. Being that he was in his early 20s at the time, it's more likely he believed, as most young adults do, that the rules did not apply to someone as unique and brilliantly talented as himself. Furthermore, after booking a single movie role over four years, all while getting cast in numerous television shows, he almost certainly realized that if he was serious about earning a living as an actor, he needed to go where the work was.

And to be completely honest, when Hanks appeared on shows like "Taxi" or "Happy Days," he looked like he belonged on television. He was a silly, loose-limbed dude who got big laughs out of exasperated outbursts. He seemed like a natural for broad sitcom comedy, and he might've gotten stuck in that realm for a long time had "Bosom Buddies," which aired between 1980 and 1982, lasted longer than two seasons.