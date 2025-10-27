One Of The Most Important And Beloved Sitcoms Of All Time Was Nearly Canceled After One Season

CBS' sitcom "M*A*S*H" went on for 11 seasons, and by the end of its run, it was a ratings juggernaut. The "M*A*S*H" series finale was watched live by 125 million viewers, a record no other sitcom has beaten and — given the sad state of network TV viewership numbers — a record no sitcom will likely ever beat again. But while the show's success may seem like a given today, at the time it was unclear if CBS would even keep it going beyond its first season.

The "M*A*S*H" pilot was ranked 45th in its time slot, and in subsequent weeks, the show only ranked lower. The series' ratings nadir came on December 10, 1972 with "Germ Warfare," which ranked 56th in its time slot. If it had continued on this trajectory, the show would've been canned and few people today would even remember it existed. Instead the trend reversed, and it even reached the top 20 by season 1's penultimate episode. This still wasn't that promising, though, which is why Alan Alda (who played Hawkeye) remarked how lucky he felt that "M*A*S*H" was allowed to continue in the show's 2002 reunion special.

"They kept it on the air, even though we were at the bottom of the ratings," Alda marveled. His co-star William Christopher (who played Father Francis Mulcahy) similarly recalled, "It was the end of the first year when we were having our party, and [my wife] Barbara and I were leaving early, we had a concert or something, and we said goodbye to you, Alan, and you said, 'We may not see each other again.'"