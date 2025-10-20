Bruce Springsteen Made His Acting Debut In A Forgotten Netflix Thriller Series

Bruce Springsteen is a famous and talented musician, but did you know he can also act? In 2014, he briefly starred in the TV show "Lilyhammer" as the main character's older brother, Giuseppe. His character was only present for one episode (the season 3 finale, which was named after his song, "Loose Ends"), but he definitely made an impression for any fans of his in the audience.

Springsteen's "Lilyhammer" appearance was sort of like Ed Sheeran's appearance in season 7 of "Game of Thrones." If you were a fan of him beforehand, you were likely thrilled, and if you weren't a fan of him, you could still appreciate the scene for its own sake. The early Netflix original series "Lilyhammer" is a show that's tragically never gotten its due — it was even unceremoniously booted from Netflix in November 2022 — but Springsteen's season 3 appearance still garnered plenty of headlines at the time.

How did the musician land this role? Well, the star of "Lilyhammer" was Steven Van Zandt, a man best known for playing Silvio in "The Sopranos," but also for his career as a musician. Van Zandt had been a member of Springsteen's "E Street Band" before starting his solo band Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. Springsteen landed the role because he was a friend and former co-worker of Van Zandt, a guy who not only starred in "Lilyhammer," but who served as a director, producer, and writer for the series.