Angela Lansbury's Scary '80s Fantasy Movie Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

Neil Jordan's 1984 film "The Company of Wolves" is a marvelous re-imagining of the Little Red Riding Hood fable, presented as a horror anthology picture. "Wolves" begins in the modern day and follows a young woman named Rosaleen (Sarah Patterson) whose sister was recently killed by wolves. She goes to stay with her Granny (the late, great Angela Lansbury), who lives deep in the forest. Time is a little backward in the woods, though, and Granny knits a red hood for Rosaleen, telling her to beware of any mountebanks, especially if they have a unibrow, itself a sign of lycanthropy. The Big Bad Wolf in the Little Red Riding Hood story is, in this version of the tale, a werewolf.

That's fun enough, but "The Company of Wolves," also incorporates multiple side-stories to explore the nature of storytelling and the function of folk tales. Two of the shorts in "The Company of Wolves" are tales told to Rosaleen by Granny. The first is the story of a young bride who unwittingly weds a werewolf groom, only to have him run into the woods as an animal. The second is about a young man who sells his soul to the Devil in exchange for being made into a werewolf. People who know about werewolf lore and mythology will be able to spot that a lot of these legends are accurate to ancient stories. The unibrow thing, for instance, can be found in older books, while some legends dictate that someone has to actively consort with Satan to become a werewolf. It's clear that Jordan did his research and wanted to make a film that fell squarely between modern horror flick and ancient folk tale.

It's one of the better werewolf movies out there, and you can watch it on Prime Video.