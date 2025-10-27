Does Earth Exist In The Star Wars Universe?

The "Star Wars" universe is full of memorable planets, be it the desert-y Tatooine, the icy Hoth, the volcanic Mustafar, the endless skies of Bespin (there's an "Avatar: The Last Airbender" joke in there somewhere), or, of course, the planet-city of Coruscant. With so many worlds to keep track of, the official "Star Wars" galaxy map can be quite overwhelming — and that's before you even get to the planets that don't appear on the map, like Kamino or that new galaxy we were introduced to in "Ahsoka" season 1. The only thing we know for certain is that the "Star Wars" saga takes place long ago in a galaxy far, far away from our little corner of the universe ... or does it?

Earth is not a planet you'd think of as being anywhere near places like Narkina 5 or Moraband, but according to Disney, it's officially part of "Star Wars" canon. Of course, like many things in the franchise, this information comes from a very unlikely source. No, not the movies, nor the TV shows, novels, comic books, or even that one time a "Fortnite" event revealed a crucial piece of the plot of the Skywalker Saga. Rather, this reveal comes courtesy of the Disney Parks ride "Star Tours," which is set up as an in-universe space port, with boards listing departures and arrivals for many planets in the "Star Wars" galaxy. Apparently, one of the locations is listed as the "Earth System," which is canonically home to a refueling station for people traveling to Endor.

Granted, the existence of Earth in the "Star Wars" franchise is also implied by the presence of the Earth-visiting aliens of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" in "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." Still, this is actual, formal confirmation.