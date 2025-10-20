Samuel L. Jackson Joining Tulsa King Made Sylvester Stallone Nervous
Taylor Sheridan's shows usually attract A-list actors, with Billy Bob Thornton, Kevin Costner, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Renner, and Sylvester Stallone among the names he has worked with on his small screen projects thus far. However, it seems that some performers are hesitant to work alongside Hollywood's marquee talents in case they are overshadowed — just ask Stallone, who had reservations about starring with Samuel L. Jackson on "Tulsa King" season 3.
In an interview with People, Stallone revealed that he initially viewed Jackson as a potential threat to his position at the top of the totem pole on Sheridan's mobster dramedy. However, it didn't take long until he realized that he and the Marvel Cinematic Universe star could co-exist. As Stallone told it:
"I went, 'This is gonna be a fistfight. This is gonna be a battle.' Like two boxers in a ring: Who is gonna throw the first punch? So, you're getting nervous because you're dealing with serious competition. But now we're good. We're flowing. We could do a show called 'Tulsa King and Buddy.' We worked well together."
Fortunately for Stallone, Jackson wasn't brought into "Tulsa King" with the goal of taking away anyone's crown or overshadowing them. In fact, the purpose behind him joining the cast was to set up a brand-new show that will expand the Sheridan-created franchise.
Samuel L. Jackson will headline NOLA King
"Tulsa King" is taking its cues from Taylor Sheridan's ever-growing "Yellowstone" franchise, as it's the latest show in the creator's oeuvre to produce a spin-off series. As of this writing, Samuel L. Jackson is gearing up to reprise his role as Russell Lee Washington Jr. on "NOLA King," a crime drama that will move the action from Oklahoma to New Orleans.
"NOLA King" will see Jackson's character return to the titular city for the first time in over 40 years, determined to reconnect with some blasts from his past and take control of the local organized crime scene. Obviously, this riles up some very bad people, as mobsters don't like other mobsters invading their turf and messing with their business interests.
The premise is reminiscent of the storyline for "Tulsa King," but the change of scenery, some fresh characters in the mix, and Jackson's enigmatic screen presence should make for some entertaining viewing. No release date has been confirmed for "NOLA King" yet, but it will air on Paramount+ whenever it's ready. The series is currently expected to begin production in February of next year, so it probably won't arrive until late 2026 at the very earliest.