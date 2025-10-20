Samuel L. Jackson Joining Tulsa King Made Sylvester Stallone Nervous

Taylor Sheridan's shows usually attract A-list actors, with Billy Bob Thornton, Kevin Costner, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Renner, and Sylvester Stallone among the names he has worked with on his small screen projects thus far. However, it seems that some performers are hesitant to work alongside Hollywood's marquee talents in case they are overshadowed — just ask Stallone, who had reservations about starring with Samuel L. Jackson on "Tulsa King" season 3.

In an interview with People, Stallone revealed that he initially viewed Jackson as a potential threat to his position at the top of the totem pole on Sheridan's mobster dramedy. However, it didn't take long until he realized that he and the Marvel Cinematic Universe star could co-exist. As Stallone told it:

"I went, 'This is gonna be a fistfight. This is gonna be a battle.' Like two boxers in a ring: Who is gonna throw the first punch? So, you're getting nervous because you're dealing with serious competition. But now we're good. We're flowing. We could do a show called 'Tulsa King and Buddy.' We worked well together."

Fortunately for Stallone, Jackson wasn't brought into "Tulsa King" with the goal of taking away anyone's crown or overshadowing them. In fact, the purpose behind him joining the cast was to set up a brand-new show that will expand the Sheridan-created franchise.