A Hit '90s Movie Franchise Began Its Life As A Niche DC Comics Pitch

Chuck Russell's supernatural comedy "The Mask" was one of three gigantic hits that pit Jim Carrey on the map in 1994. Carrey, of course, had been racking up acting credits since the early 1980s, but 1994 saw the release of "Ace: Ventura: Pet Detective," "The Mask," and "Dumb and Dumber," which collectively made $707 million. Carrey skyrocketed to the top of the Hollywood pantheon, and was soon fetching $20 million salaries. Not bad for a quirky Canadian kid who was once so impoverished, he and his family had to live out of their car.

In "The Mask," Carrey plays a shy, nebbishy character named Stanley who finds an enchanted mask that turns him into an uninhibited human cartoon. Carrey's trademark cartoonish physicality was well-employed, but it was also enhanced by some state-of-the-art computer effects that turned him into a character from a Tex Avery animated short. "The Mask" was based on a series of ultra-violent, extra-bloody comic books put out by Dark Horse Comics, and while the film isn't as violent as the source material, director Russell was careful to keep the tone closer to film noir than to slapstick comedy. Stanley will eventually run afoul of some gangsters. The film was successful enough to warrant a sequel, "Son of the Mask" in 2005, but you really, really don't need to see that.

The original character of the Mask has a bit of a complicated history, as he was born of several artists' efforts. Back in 2019, Forbes magazine spoke with the makers of the movie "The Mask," as well as Mike Richardson, the originator of the Mask character. Richardson revealed that he actually based the Mask on two established DC comics characters. Specifically, he combined the Joker and an obscure villain called the Creeper.