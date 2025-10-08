A Three-Decade-Old Jim Carrey Movie Is Blowing Up Netflix's Top Charts

When Jim Carrey made the leap from being a cast member of the Fox sketch comedy hit "In Living Color" to movie star, the funnyman had more than his share of doubters. He starred in three films during 1994, and the first out of the gate, "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," received a number of remarkably harsh pans. Entertainment Weekly's Owen Gleiberman gave the film an F grade, while Chicago Reader's Jonathan Rosenbaum wrote, "The most obnoxious case of masculine swagger since Andrew Dice Clay, with just a tad of Paul Lynde thrown in for spice, Jim Carrey defies you not to bolt for the exit while playing the title hero in this 1994 comic mystery." Moviegoers, however, tuned out the critics and turned Carrey's first "Ace Ventura" adventure into a box office smash that grossed $107 million at the box office against a $12 million budget. In a few years, Carrey would personally be pulling down $20 million per picture himself.

Before he hit that dizzying peak, though, he had to prove his films consistently grossed $100 million. So, when it comes to identifying the blockbuster that made him the biggest comedy star on the planet, I always point to "The Mask." Based on the horror-comedy comic book created by John Arcudi and Doug Mahnki, and released in July 1994 during a summer movie season dominated by "The Lion King" and "Forrest Gump," this visual effects-laden crowdpleaser cast Carrey as a sweet-natured bank teller who gets transformed into a green-faced agent of chaos when he dons an ancient mask. It's a livewire superhero flick that confirmed Carrey was, if nothing else, the heir of Jerry Lewis. It grossed $352 million in theaters worldwide and is once again enchanting viewers as, currently, the sixth most popular movie on Netflix.

But why is "The Mask" suddenly all the rage 31 years later?