Fantastic Four's Mole Man Stole A Line From This Jack Nicholson Rom-Com
After many attempts to bring Marvel's first family to the big screen, "Wandavision" director Matt Shakman has come the closest to a good movie with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." /Film's Witney Seibold gave their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut a glowing review, calling it an optimistic superhero movie about making the world a better place. While the film is largely focused on Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) attempting to stave off cosmic baddie Galactus (Ralph Ineson), "First Steps" is most interesting when it offers a glimpse into the sillier antagonists of Earth-828.
Case in point: Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man, leader of the underground society known as Subterranea. Seeing him literally steal the Pan Am building like a cartoon supervillain immediately sold me on this character. Sadly, Mole Man's scenes were cut down for the version of "First Steps" that ended up in theaters.
With Galactus heading toward Earth, Mole Man becomes an ally to the Fantastic Four, while still retaining his scene-stealing personality. Although disappointed by his lack of screentime, Hauser recalls having a great time being a part of the project to begin with. One of his Mole Man quips was even inspired by a Jack Nicholson classic with 1997's "As Good As It Gets" (via The Hollywood Reporter):
"I had a lot of fun getting to go in and talk smack to The Fantastic Four in their own lair. I improvised the line where I say to Joseph Quinn, 'Don't get mad at me. I didn't dress you.' Which is totally me ripping off Jack Nicholson in 'As Good As It Gets.' It's just me doing my thing and taking from the best, and then it's funny to see what they end up keeping."
Paul Walter Hauser repurposed a hilarious quip from As Good As It Gets
Directed and co-written by James L. Brooks, "As Good As It Gets" chronicles the personality transformation of Melvin Udall (Jack Nicholson), a misanthropic author who can't help but act unpleasantly toward everyone he encounters. Nicholson may have initially found it frustrating playing such a curmudgeon, but he found his groove, and it's since become one of his most memorable roles. It even landed him his third Academy Award in 1998. There's a twinkle in his eye that makes you believe Melvin has some warmth brewing beneath his confrontational exterior. It's funny because Mole-Man is significantly kinder in comparison.
The line Hauser talks about isn't pulled directly from the movie, so much as retrofitted from when Melvin tells Holly Hunter's Carol Connelly that he had to buy a new outfit to get into the restaurant, but it's okay if she appears in a house dress. It's the sly charm that he emulates more than anything else. Hauser plays the reformed "Fantastic Four" supervillain with a no-nonsense attitude where he's not at all beyond an insult when he sees fit, yet shows a kinder side whenever he's conversing opposite Sue. He would never dare elicit anything that originated from Melvin's mouth to her. I'm crossing my fingers that this isn't a one-and-done appearance from Mole Man and continues to be an ally for the Fantastic Four, especially when Doctor Doom rears his ugly head in the upcoming "Avengers" movies.