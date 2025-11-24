Fantastic Four's Mole Man Stole A Line From This Jack Nicholson Rom-Com

After many attempts to bring Marvel's first family to the big screen, "Wandavision" director Matt Shakman has come the closest to a good movie with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." /Film's Witney Seibold gave their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut a glowing review, calling it an optimistic superhero movie about making the world a better place. While the film is largely focused on Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) attempting to stave off cosmic baddie Galactus (Ralph Ineson), "First Steps" is most interesting when it offers a glimpse into the sillier antagonists of Earth-828.

Case in point: Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man, leader of the underground society known as Subterranea. Seeing him literally steal the Pan Am building like a cartoon supervillain immediately sold me on this character. Sadly, Mole Man's scenes were cut down for the version of "First Steps" that ended up in theaters.

With Galactus heading toward Earth, Mole Man becomes an ally to the Fantastic Four, while still retaining his scene-stealing personality. Although disappointed by his lack of screentime, Hauser recalls having a great time being a part of the project to begin with. One of his Mole Man quips was even inspired by a Jack Nicholson classic with 1997's "As Good As It Gets" (via The Hollywood Reporter):