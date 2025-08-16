Fantastic Four's Paul Walter Hauser Has One Complaint About The Marvel Movie In His Review

This post contains minor spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

The general consensus is that director Matt Shakman rose to the task when it came to "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." It's one of the best-received Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in some time and Marvel's first family finally has a movie befitting their legacy. A big reason for that is it's very focused on Reed (Pedro Pascal), Sue (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny (Joseph Quinn), and Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach): It's a family movie. But the sparing use of characters like Mole Man, played by Paul Walter Hauser, really helped.

Hauser, for his money, is very happy with the movie. His only issue? Perhaps Mole Man was used just a bit too sparingly. On his Letterboxd page, Hauser gave his honest review of "First Steps," giving it a respectable three and a half stars. So, why not four stars? The actor explained that he loved just about everything, save for the fact that a scene between Mole Man and Sue Storm was cut out. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I love the score, the production design, the performances. I wish they hadn't cut my scene with Vanessa Kirby, but I'm stoked that I got to be in a Marvel movie (first world problem s**t; I'm spoiled rotten to get to act). Excited to follow the Franklin story!!! #FantasticFive"

That hash tag that Hauser uses at the end seems apt, as Reed and Sue's son, Franklin Richards, does seem like he'll be a key player in the MCU down the line. As for the cut scene? This sort of thing happens all of the time in the realm of blockbuster filmmaking, particularly at Marvel Studios. The movies are truly made in the editing room and, as a result, stuff winds up on the cutting room in service of the larger story.